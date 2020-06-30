Gov. Beshear Issues Executive Order to Prevent Workplace Discrimination

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued an executive order that aims to prevent discrimination in the workplace when it comes to matters of employment, services, and contracting in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

According to the executive order: “It shall be the policy of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to prohibit discrimination in employer-employee relations or in the provision of public services because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry, age, pregnancy or related medical condition, marital or familial status, disability or veteran status. Employer-employee relations shall include but not be limited to hiring, promotion, termination, tenure, recruitment, and compensation.”

The new executive order builds on previous protections by adding provisions to clearly cover gender expression; pregnancy or related medical conditions; and marital or familial status.

“When I ran for this office I pledged to be a Governor for all Kentuckians, and when I took my oath I swore to use my position to protect all of our citizens equally,” Gov. Beshear said. “This executive order ensures that no Kentuckian has to tolerate being discriminated against because of who they are when it comes to dealing with the state. I’m proud to sign this.”

Click here to view the full executive order signed by Gov. Beshear.

