Gov. Beshear Greenlights Construction of Bowling Green Veterans Center

Construction of a new veterans center in Bowling Green, KY received approval from Governor Andy Beshear.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear signed House Bill 24, which dedicates $2.5 million to the Kentucky Department of Veterans’ Affairs for design and preconstruction cost for the Bowling Green Veterans Center.

The center will be a long-term, skilled nursing care facility.

“Our veterans are heroes to all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Bowling Green Veterans Center will show our gratitude for their service and sacrifice in a tangible way, and I could not be more excited to get this project underway. Congratulations to Rep. Meredith on this milestone for the city.”

The Bowling Green Veterans Center will be the fifth veterans center in the state. Construction will begin after the state receives federal match funding, expected later this spring. Once construction starts, it is expected to take approximately two years unless there are unforeseen delays. The facility is expected to have 90 beds, funding permitting.

