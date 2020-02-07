Gov. Beshear Declares State of Emergency in Response to Eastern Kentucky Flooding

On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in several southeastern Kentucky counties.

“By declaring a state of emergency, I am enabling the mobilization of state resources to be utilized in support of cities and counties in need,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and communities that have been impacted.”

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Friday, Feb. 7, at a Level 4.

I’m declaring a state of emergency because of flooding in southeast Kentucky. We’re monitoring closely and are in contact with local and state emergency management officials. Please be careful in these conditions and take care of each other. ^AB MORE: https://t.co/HPaBwh56QH — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 7, 2020

The state of emergency was declared for the following counties:

Bell

Clay

Harlan

Knox

Leslie

Letcher

Perry

Whitley

The state of emergency was declared for the following cities:

Whitesburg (Letcher)

Jenkins (Letcher)

Hyden (Leslie)

Since Feb. 3, Kentucky has experienced an extremely heavy rain event, which has caused significant flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides across the southeastern portion of the Commonwealth.

This has resulted in enhanced threats to citizens and major impacts on infrastructure, governmental properties, commercial properties, agricultural production, and private properties.

“Kentucky Emergency Management officials, along with local emergency management personnel, will be conducting damage assessments in the declared counties beginning Saturday, Feb. 8, through next week, as water recedes,” stated Michael Dossett, director of KYEM. “In addition, please be aware of emergency responders who will be active during the following week.”

You can view Governer Andy Beshear’s State of Emergency executive order here.

Those needing to report weather-related damage are asked to contact their local emergency management office.

For more information about KYEM operations, contact Monica French at 502-607-5721.

Comments

comments