Gov. Beshear Confirms There Are No Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is reassuring Kentuckians they are safe from the coronavirus.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Beshear held a live press conference in Kentucky addressing any potential coronavirus outbreak. He confirmed there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

He also explained all health departments and hospitals are fully prepared for the outbreak. Though, he believes the risk of Kentuckians contracting the disease is low despite growing fears in Kentucky.

“I understand the concerns that people have. I am a dad of two incredible kids. And, something like this is scary to parents and scary to those that have parents that are seniors and might be at risk,” says Gov. Beshear.

While the threat remains low health officials are urging everyone to be vigilant against the disease.

