Gov. Beshear Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Kentucky and declared a state of emergency.

According to WDRB, the patient is in Lexington and is being treated in isolation. Information about the person’s travel is being withheld at this moment, but officials will be begin “contact tracing” to determine with whom the infected person was in contact and where they traveled.

ISDH says that human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

Rarely, fecal contamination.

They say the best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

