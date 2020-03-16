Gov. Beshear to Close All Ky. Restaurants and Bars to in-Person Traffic

During Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Monday press conference where he updated the Commonwealth on the status of COVID-19 in the state,

Gov. Beshear says he will issue an order to close restaurants and bars to in-person traffic, but that exceptions will be made for drive-thru and takeout services can continue. The governor did say restaurants cannot allow large lines or crowds when dealing with carryout orders.

“I’m going to put out the order today to close all restaurants and bars to in-person traffic. We are going to have exceptions in there for drive-thru and for delivery, but we are to the point now where this a step we have to take,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear also announced during the Monday press conference, that on Tuesday, March 17, the State Capitol would also be closed to non-essential personnel.

“Beginning tomorrow morning, we are gonna close the State Capitol to non-essential personnel,” said Beshear.

The Kentucky COVID-19 hotline can be reached at (800) 722-5725.

You can read more about the coronavirus in Kentucky online at kycovid19.ky.gov

Comments

comments