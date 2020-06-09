Gov. Beshear Calls for Removal of Confederate Statues

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is speaking out about Confederate statues.

According to Gov. Beshear, any monuments on courthouse property that depict slavery or those who supported it should be removed.

“I am past politics – I am trying to do the right thing,” said Beshear. “And having a Confederate monument on courthouse grounds or in the rotunda is not the right thing.

Beshear’s comments come as Hopkins County leaders debate how to handle the Confederate statue standing over the old courthouse lawn.

Kentucky’s governor weighed in over the debate on the Confederate statues after a controversial monument in Louisville was removed on Monday after a Jefferson Circuit Court judge made a ruling Friday allowing the city to remove it.

In Frankfort, the statue of Jefferson Davis will likely be removed from the Capitol’s Rotunda. Davis, a Kentucky native, was the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Previous attempts to take the Davis statue down had failed.

One of those attempts was in 2015, after the murders of nine black church members in Charleston, South Carolina. However, the state’s Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted then to keep the statue, though in 2018, a plaque on the monument calling Davis a “hero” and a “patriot” was removed.

Gov. Beshear is now calling for the monument’s removal from the Capitol building.

“I believe that the Jefferson Davis statue is a symbol that divides us,” said Beshear. “Even if there are those that think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historic context.”

