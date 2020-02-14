Gov. Beshear Awards $3M in Grants to Four Kentucky Communities

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited four eastern Kentucky communities to present grants, support legislation to help miners and discuss key issues affecting Kentucky families including education and health care.

In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG) and the Transportation Cabinet, Gov. Beshear announced nearly $3 million for community improvement projects in Morehead, Sandy Hook and Louisa. Gov. Beshear also visited Pikeville to tour the Pikeville Medical Center and discuss health care and other priorities of his administration.

“I believe our people and our communities come first,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Helping our Kentucky families improve their wages, access and afford health care, receive a high-quality education and protect their retirement while setting a positive and helpful tone in Frankfort is critically important to my administration. Every day, we are working as one team – Team Kentucky – to ensure we are building a bigger, brighter future for all our communities.”

