Beshear Announces First Death of Coronavirus Patient in Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Monday, March 16, announced the first death of a Kentucky resident who had coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear said that the death was reported in a 66-year-old male Bourbon County, Kentucky resident.

“Today, we’re reporting that we lost the individual that we knew was in bad shape. They are the Bourbon County resident. They have passed away,” the governor said during his update on Monday.

“There were numerous factors that led to this point,” Gov. Beshear continued, “the coronavirus was only a factor,” he said.

“We are not going to quibble over it being a contributing factor or not – we are going to list this as the first death here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear went on to say that as of Monday, March 16, there are 21 confirmed cases in the Bluegrass State.

