Gov. Beshear Announces Closure of Non-Essential Retail Businesses

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced a new step in the battle against the spread of coronavirus.

During Gov. Beshear’s Sunday update on the coronavirus in Kentucky, he announced the closure of “non-essential retail businesses.”

“Monday night as of 8:00 p.m., we are going to close non-essential retail businesses. This is the next step that we need to take to reduce the contacts amongst Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear during his Sunday update, urging Kentuckians not to rush to such stores or any stores in general.

Gov. Beshear went on to say that the closure does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores or gas stations

He specified that the closure does apply to entertainment stores, sporting goods stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelry stores, book stores, florists, furniture stores, and auto dealers, though auto repairs and parts will be exempt.

Gov. Beshear on Sunday also announced that the state of Kentucky now has 103 cases of coronavirus, up from 87 cases on Saturday. You can see a detailed list of COVID-19 case information as of 4 p.m. March 22 by clicking here.

You can view the full Executive Order signed by Gov. Beshear here.

