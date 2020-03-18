Gov. Beshear Announces 27 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky

During a press conference Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced there are now 27 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the Bluegrass.

Beshear says the cases involve a 74-year-old man in Jefferson County and a 69-year-old man in Lyon County. Of the 27 cases listed, one person passed away earlier this week in Bourbon County.

Beshear also announced that all 16 Kentucky passengers that were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are now back in shape. All 16 are coronavirus-free.

As of March 18, the state’s COVID-19 patient information includes 27 cases:

27 F Harrison, recovered

67 F Harrison

69 M Jefferson

40 F Fayette

68 M Harrison

46 M Fayette

60 M Harrison

54 F Harrison

31 F Fayette

56 M Montgomery

66 M Bourbon, passed away March 15

67 F Jefferson

51 M Montgomery

80 F Jefferson

53 M Nelson

68 F Jefferson

51 M Harrison

47 M Fayette

31 M Fayette

73 F Jefferson

49 M Clark

54 M Jefferson

34 F Jefferson

74 M Jefferson

33 F New York, tested in Lexington

69 M Lyon

66 M Jefferson

