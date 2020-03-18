CoronavirusKentucky
Gov. Beshear Announces 27 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky
During a press conference Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced there are now 27 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the Bluegrass.
Beshear says the cases involve a 74-year-old man in Jefferson County and a 69-year-old man in Lyon County. Of the 27 cases listed, one person passed away earlier this week in Bourbon County.
Beshear also announced that all 16 Kentucky passengers that were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are now back in shape. All 16 are coronavirus-free.
As of March 18, the state’s COVID-19 patient information includes 27 cases:
- 27 F Harrison, recovered
- 67 F Harrison
- 69 M Jefferson
- 40 F Fayette
- 68 M Harrison
- 46 M Fayette
- 60 M Harrison
- 54 F Harrison
- 31 F Fayette
- 56 M Montgomery
- 66 M Bourbon, passed away March 15
- 67 F Jefferson
- 51 M Montgomery
- 80 F Jefferson
- 53 M Nelson
- 68 F Jefferson
- 51 M Harrison
- 47 M Fayette
- 31 M Fayette
- 73 F Jefferson
- 49 M Clark
- 54 M Jefferson
- 34 F Jefferson
- 74 M Jefferson
- 33 F New York, tested in Lexington
- 69 M Lyon
- 66 M Jefferson