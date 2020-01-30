Gov. Beshear Announces 130 New Kentucky Jobs

The creation of as many as 130 new jobs across the Commonwealth of Kentucky was announced by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday.

Wastequip to Create 100 Jobs with New Distribution Center

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wastequip, a manufacturer of waste handling equipment for customers throughout North America, will further the commonwealth’s effort to create jobs for all Kentuckians with the location of a new distribution center in Mt. Sterling. The new facility, a $7.28 million investment, is expected to create up to 100 full-time jobs.

“I am proud to welcome this new Wastequip facility in Montgomery County, and I look forward to the company’s continued growth in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “Job creation, such as the 100 positions associated with this project, is the type of progress our administration will continue to push for in the years ahead. I want to thank Wastequip for its commitment to the Mt. Sterling community, our state, and our skilled workforce.”

Tokai Carbon GE to Add 15 Jobs with Fulton County Expansion

Tokai Carbon GE LLC, a manufacturer of graphite electrodes for the US steel industry, plans to create up to 15 full-time jobs with a $25 million investment, the latest project to boost Kentucky’s workforce with high-wage jobs.

“One of the major goals of our administration is to create quality job opportunities for Kentucky residents,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The presence of existing companies like Tokai Carbon GE makes that mission all the more attainable. This company has been a reliable employer in west Kentucky for the past 30 years, and we are proud its leaders continue to create jobs for the local workforce.”

CGS Machine & Tool to Expand in Bowling Green, Create 15 Jobs

Kentucky companies continue to create jobs for the commonwealth’s skilled workforce, as CGS Machine & Tool Inc., a parts producer for manufacturers, expects to create up to 15 full-time jobs with a $2.75 million investment at its Bowling Green facility.

“It is great to see a Kentucky-based company like CGS Machine & Tool further its commitment to the local workforce and remain in our state as its business continues to grow,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We at the state want to ensure continued job growth throughout Kentucky, and the success of existing companies such as CGS is crucial to achieving that goal. Congratulations to CGS and the Bowling Green community for the newly announced jobs, and we look forward to similar announcements across the commonwealth for years to come.”

