Gov. Beshear Addresses Officer-Involved Shootings in Kentucky

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the Commonwealth from inside the Kentucky Supreme Court, where he called the lack of body-cam footage from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Louisville unacceptable.

In addition to addressing the latest law enforcement shooting, Gov. Beshear also addressed the March death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was shot by Louisville police in her home – saying Taylor’s family shouldn’t have to wait months for answers.

“In a community that is hurting – that is already concerned about one event where body cameras were not on – it’s not okay,” said Gov. Beshear. “To a community that needs to heal and certainly see great change, this is not something that we should have seen.”

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, joined Gov. Beshear on Monday, calling for justice for her daughter, but also sending a message of peace during a time when some protests have turned violent.

“To know Breonna, she was full of life. She loved life, she respected life. This is so much bigger than her,” said Palmer. “But we can’t get justice with violence. It doesn’t make sense – it doesn’t help.”

Beshear is now calling for body camera footage that may have been captured by any surrounding law enforcement officers to be released to the public.

Since Kentucky State Police Troopers weren’t involved in these shootings, Gov. Beshear has called upon the agency to handle

Kentucky State Police troopers were not involved in the shooting, so Beshear is calling upon KSP to handle the investigation of David McAtee’s death.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments