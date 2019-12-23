Gov. Andy Beshear Will Rebid Medicaid Managed Care Contracts

Governor Andy Beshear announced his administration is canceling and rebidding the state’s Medicaid managed care contracts.

Beshear ended governor Gov. Matt Bevin’s Medicaid waiver last week. The governor said Bevin’s administration awarded nearly $8 billion in contracts to five providers with just 11 days left in office. He also pointed out members of the General Assembly’s Government Contract Review Committee unanimously voted to reject the contracts, Dec. 9, the final day of the previous administration.

“I believe health care is a basic human right and that every family should be able to see a doctor when they are sick,” Gov. Beshear said. “Given the way the previous administration handled this process and lasting public concerns, the only option I had was to cancel the contracts and rebid. Moving forward we must ensure a fair and transparent process and meet every Kentuckians’ health care needs.”

Officials are aiming to issue the request for proposal on Jan. 10 or earlier and will select providers in the spring.