Gov. Andy Beshear Praises Kentuckians, Faith Leaders in Fight Against COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday praised the actions and sacrifices of all Kentuckians – and faith leaders in particular – in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Our faith community is leading during this time,” the Governor said. “I couldn’t be more grateful and I couldn’t be more proud of our pastors, ministers, rabbis, imams, deacons and everyone else for not only recognizing that we need to be worshipping at home, but for all that they offer.”

Gov. Beshear noted this weekend holds special significance for several faiths, including Passover and Easter celebrations.

“These are very special times. But it’s very important that we worship from home, or a non-in-person setting. We now know that just from one revival in Hopkins County we’ve seen 54 cases and six deaths,” he said, adding that the death toll includes two new fatalities reported today.

The Governor noted that some of those people weren’t at the revival but were infected out in the community by those who had been at the service.

“I have never been as sure of anything in my faith as I am in this: We must protect each other,” Gov. Beshear said. He said now is not the time to make an exception on social distancing.

“Let’s make sure we do even better this weekend than we did last weekend…. We are in a test of our humanity,” Gov. Beshear said. “And you are passing it. But here’s the challenge: We have to pass it every day, we have to pass it every hour of every day.”

The Governor played a video from faith leaders from all over the commonwealth and thanked them for coming together to support remote services and for urging their members to stay healthy and worship at home.

Gov. Beshear also thanked Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center, for sending a letter in support of the state’s policy to stop the spread of the virus by banning mass gatherings, including in-person religious services this upcoming weekend.

While mass gatherings are banned and many travel restrictions are in place, the Governor has told Kentuckians not to worry about the Easter Bunny, who has been deemed an “essential worker” and will be able to travel and work this weekend.

Courtesy of the Office of Governor Andy Beshear

