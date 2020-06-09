Gov. Andy Beshear Announces Efforts to Address Racial Disparities in Health Care

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced he rescinded the former administrations’ Medicaid waiver in an effort to address racial disparities in health care in Kentucky.

“I believe that health care is a basic human right. I made a pledge that we would work to sign up every Kentuckian for some form of health coverage,” Beshear said during his Tuesday press briefing.

In addition, Gov. Beshear also made a budget proposal for health care coverage for children, but the legislature did not include that in the budget.

“COVID-19 has shown us where our health care priorities need to be, in terms of where we begin providing this type of coverage,” said Beshear. “Our African-American population is dying at twice the rate than is forecasted by population.”

He said nearly 20,000 Black Kentuckians lack health insurance.

“We have an obligation to make sure that members of our African-American communities are able to sign up for health care coverage right away,” Gov. Beshear said. “There is a long history of racial inequality in health care. The coronavirus is making that more clear than ever.”

Beshear says his goal is to make sure that everybody has coverage either through Medicaid, expanded Medicaid, or the private market.

