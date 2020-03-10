Got “Mom Stuff”? You’re Not Alone

If you’re a mom, then you know that while it is the most rewarding job in the world…it’s not always a bed of roses — and one local author is making sure that you’re not alone when things get sticky…

Mom stuff… it’s not always “June Cleaver” or “Carol Brady”…it’s real life!

Cassie Pigg recently founded Mom Stuff, LLC, which is a company devoted to maternal mental health, especially as Post Partum Depression is an issue that we don’t really talk about.



Up to 1 in 5 new mothers will suffer from postpartum anxiety or depression, yet less than 15% ever seek treatment. Why? Because no one talks about it. It is something that usually only gets discussed in the closest circles behind closed doors. Awareness is critical as these numbers continue to rise. After suffering from severe postpartum anxiety myself, I started my movement to raise awareness about this all too common condition.

And we’re not trying to get you down, as moms, we can tell you that you’re not alone and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel!

I recently published my first book, ‘Mommy’s Got a Tramp Stamp: The truth about surviving motherhood and finding yourself,’ where I share my own story of recovering and learning to thrive with mental illness postpartum.

Motherhood is rewarding and special…but sometimes challenging!

You are not alone.

And if you’re feeling the brunt of mopping floors and changing diapers, visit Cassie’s website and pick up her book for a real life look at being a mama…and a good laugh that you might just need.

