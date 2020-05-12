Gordmans Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Stage Stores, the parent company of Gordmans, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Sunday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the company said they have been unable to “obtain necessary financing” since temporarily closing their stores.

In its bankruptcy filing, Stage said it owes $500 million to $1 billion to more than 10,000 creditors, including Nike, Skechers, Ralph Lauren, Levi, and Adidas. The company reported $1.58 billion in annual revenue in 2018.

The company says it is seeking bidders to purchase its business until June 1. Once stores reopen, liquidation sales will begin at 550 locations starting Friday. Other stores will follow suit in the coming weeks, the press release said.

The company owns 738 stores, including the off-price chain Gordmans. The nearest Gordmans is located in Henderson on Zion Rd Unit A3.

Stage Stores also owns Bealls, Goody’s, Stage, and Palais Royal stores.

