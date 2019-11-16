GOP Chairman Says Recount Is Possible

Vanderburgh County Republican Party Chairman Wayne Parke says a recount of the November elections is “likely.”

Republican Evansville City Council Candidate Natalie Rascher lost the election to longtime City Councilwoman Missy Mosby by 31 votes.

Due to a voting machine error, the Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office has counted 109 additional votes. That closes the gap between Rascher and Mosby to just 19 votes.

44News Reporter Noah Alatza will have the latest on this story tonight on CBS44 News at 10.

