GOP Chairman: Recount Is Necessary

The chairman of the Vanderburgh County GOP has filed for a recount after discovering Republican Evansville City Council Candidate Natalie Rascher is trailing Councilwoman Missy Mosby by just 19 votes.

It’s hard to predict the exact cost of a recount, but it will take money and time to complete the process. Although, the Republican Party of Vanderburgh County says it will front the entire cost to recount the votes for the Ward 2 City Council Race.

This comes after the Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office counted 109 additional votes, 10 days after November’s general election. GOP officials fear there could be more flaws.

Six of the additional votes came from provisional ballots, where officials approved the person’s eligibility to vote, but that wasn’t the most shocking discovery.

“To my surprise, there were 103 additional ballots so there was an increase of 109 total and that was caused by, I’m told caused by, machine problems that occurred voting machine wise,” says GOP Chairman Wayne Park.

These additional votes showed Republican Candidate Natalie Rascher likely lost by just 19 votes, not 31.

“Now even that is hard to overcome, but I thought it was very important that we go through and make sure it’s correct,” says Parke.

As of this year, Democrats barely outnumber the Republican City Council Members with a five to four ratio. However, this will all change in 2020 with seven Dems joining the council.

Parke says he believes a Democratic victory likely came from a low voter turnout.

“Within Indiana, Vanderburgh County has one of the lowest turnouts of the 91 counties,” says Parke. “That’s startling.”

Still, Missy Mosby doesn’t seem concerned. She took to Facebook saying she trusts the local election board’s first determination of her election victory.

We should know the outcome of the recount by Christmas.

Comments

comments