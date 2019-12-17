Goodyear Announces Raben Tire Co. Purchase

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Tuesday it has purchased Raben Tire Company.

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Raben is one of the largest tire and service companies in the Midwest and has vast operations that include over 30 commercial and consumer tire and service locations and retread production plants.

“The addition of Raben further expands our network and strengthens Goodyear’s ability to serve fleets,” said Dave Beasley, vice president, Goodyear North America Commercial. “Goodyear is already one of the world’s largest operators of commercial truck service and retreading centers and has nearly 800 company-owned commercial and retail tire and auto service centers across the U.S. and Canada.”

