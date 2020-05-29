Good Samaritan Opening New Convenient Care Clinic

A new convenient care clinic is opening in Vincennes.

Good Samaritan says they will be opening the new Convenient Care Clinic inside Williams Bros. Health Care Pharmacy on June 1.

It will be located at 1216 Washington Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday to meet the non-emergent acute needs of the community.

In an effort to protect staff and patients, the clinic will be utilizing a “Stop, Park and Call” method at this time.

Visitors are advised to pull into a designated parking spot and call 812-885-6960.

Patients that are experiencing respiratory symptoms are asked to go to the Convenient Care Clinic located at 1813 Willow Street, Suite 3A in Vincennes.

