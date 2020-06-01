CoronavirusIndiana

Good Samaritan to Loosen Visitors Restrictions June 3

Tyrone Morris 4 mins ago
Less than a minute

Good Samaritan will begin allowing visitors to accompany patients for appointments as it opens services within the hospital and throughout off-site clinics.

Starting June 3, the following visitation guidelines will be in place:

  • Inpatient visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Inpatient Rehab hours are 3 p. m. to 6 p.m.
  • One designated visitor per day who has passed screening upon entry. Visitors may not switch out during the day.
  • All visitors must wear the name tag/armband issued to them at the screening station.
  • All visitors must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, even inpatient rooms.
  • Visitors must follow any isolation precautions in place.
  • Visitors must be 18 years or older.
  • Visitors must practice good hand hygiene by washing their hands and/or using hand sanitizer prior to entering the room and upon leaving.
  • Visitors must limit traffic in the hospital and stay inpatient room/area, or exit the building.

Patients and visitors will still need to be screened before entering the hospital, provider offices, and clinics. A detailed visitation policy can be found on Good Samaritan’s website.

 

 

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close