Good Samaritan to Loosen Visitors Restrictions June 3
Good Samaritan will begin allowing visitors to accompany patients for appointments as it opens services within the hospital and throughout off-site clinics.
Starting June 3, the following visitation guidelines will be in place:
- Inpatient visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Inpatient Rehab hours are 3 p. m. to 6 p.m.
- One designated visitor per day who has passed screening upon entry. Visitors may not switch out during the day.
- All visitors must wear the name tag/armband issued to them at the screening station.
- All visitors must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, even inpatient rooms.
- Visitors must follow any isolation precautions in place.
- Visitors must be 18 years or older.
- Visitors must practice good hand hygiene by washing their hands and/or using hand sanitizer prior to entering the room and upon leaving.
- Visitors must limit traffic in the hospital and stay inpatient room/area, or exit the building.
Patients and visitors will still need to be screened before entering the hospital, provider offices, and clinics. A detailed visitation policy can be found on Good Samaritan’s website.