Good Samaritan to Loosen Visitors Restrictions June 3

Good Samaritan will begin allowing visitors to accompany patients for appointments as it opens services within the hospital and throughout off-site clinics.

Starting June 3, the following visitation guidelines will be in place:

Inpatient visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Inpatient Rehab hours are 3 p. m. to 6 p.m.

One designated visitor per day who has passed screening upon entry. Visitors may not switch out during the day.

All visitors must wear the name tag/armband issued to them at the screening station.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, even inpatient rooms.

Visitors must follow any isolation precautions in place.

Visitors must be 18 years or older.

Visitors must practice good hand hygiene by washing their hands and/or using hand sanitizer prior to entering the room and upon leaving.

Visitors must limit traffic in the hospital and stay inpatient room/area, or exit the building.

Patients and visitors will still need to be screened before entering the hospital, provider offices, and clinics. A detailed visitation policy can be found on Good Samaritan’s website.

Comments

comments