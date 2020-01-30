Golf Carts Stolen From Mt. Vernon Business

Mt Vernon Police are looking for a suspect who stole golf carts last week.

According to the police, on January 24th, several golf carts were stolen from Carts, Parts, and More on Leonard Road. Security cameras captured the suspect’s vehicle and trailer, which the golf carts were loaded onto.

The vehicle used in the thefts was a red Ford pickup truck, while the trailer was an enclosed white trailer with the numbers “31” on the side door.

The three golf carts taken were Club Car brand. If you have information on the incident, you are encouraged to contact Mt. Vernon Police at 812-838-8705.



