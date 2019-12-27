Golden Alert Issued for Missing Man

UPDATE: Authorities say Aaron Wardrip has been found.

—-

A Golden Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Aaron Wardrip who is missing out of the Olaton/HorseBranch area.

Wardrip is a white male with special needs. He is described as heavy-set, blue hair, brown eyes, 6’2”, 245 pounds with a goatee.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, red shoes, and black compression socks.

If you have seen Wardrip, please call Ohio County Dispatch as soon as possible at 270-298-4411.

Comments

comments