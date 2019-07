An Owensboro man has been found less than 24 hours after being reported missing.

Police issued a Golden Alert for Steven E. Gray on Tuesday.

Family members were concerned when the 65-year-old man with Alzhiemers went missing from the 100 block of West 18th Street.

Before being found Wednesday morning, Gray was last seen in a Toyota Yaris in that area.

Police say this is not the first time the man has wondered off.

