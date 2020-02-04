Gold Star Mom Attends State of the Union

A Jasper Gold Star Mom visiting our nation’s Capitol for President Trump’s State of the Union Address. She attended the event with Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young.

“I’ve known Sandy since 2012 when her son, Alec, passed away in service to our nation,” says Senator Young.

Sandy Terwiske’s son, Alec Terwiske, was a Lance Corporal for the Marines. He was tragically killed in action in September 2012, while serving in Afghanistan. A devastating occurrence that ultimately brought Senator Young and Sandy Terwiski together.

“I wear, very proudly, her son’s bracelet so that every day I think about the sacrifice he made for our Country,” says Senator Young. He invited Sandy to this historical State of the Union because of her dedication to honoring our veterans and their families.

“Sandy, to me, represents the sacrifices of so many families around our country,” says Senator Young.

Sandy says she’s always appreciated how President Trump honors those who have sacrificed their lives in return for our freedom. She wanted Senator Young to thank the President for her.

“So I called the President up. I told him that Sandy Terwiski, of Southern Indiana, wanted me to pass the message on,” says Senator Young. “I had the opportunity after last year’s state of the union address to hand him Alec’s bracelet.”

Now everything is coming full circle. This year, Sandy got to sit up in the gallery.

Senator Young was hoping for a chance to let President Trump know she traveled all the way from Southern Indiana to hear his speech.

“He takes very seriously the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and I think that will be meaningful to him,” says Senator Young.

Comments

comments