We’re Going Streaking, Meteorologically Speaking

Cameron Hopman 4 mins ago
Today marked our sixth straight day of 90° temperatures across the Tri-State; we reached 93° with heat indices near the triple digits throughout the afternoon. It’s looks as though tomorrow may be even more brutal. After dipping to 73° early Wednesday, temperatures will quickly soar back into the mid to low 90s by 3PM or 4PM Wednesday, but could feel as hot as 102° at times tomorrow! So, why are we so darn hot? A complex of higher pressure camped out over the Midwest has maintained the status quo of late, keeping any organized weather system capable of supplying change away from the Tri-State.

Unfortunately it looks as though that core of high pressure, as weak as it will be, will continue to do its job though the remainder of the work week. As a result, both temperatures and humidity will continue to remain quite oppressive over the coming days. Current model data shows that we’ll reach 93° Wednesday and 92° on Thursday, potentially our seventh and eighth straight days of 90° temperatures. It’s been years since Evansville saw streaks of 90° temperatures like this:

6 Days: September 27th – October 2nd, 2019
7 Days: August 31st – September 6th, 2018
8 Days: September 1st – September 8th, 2015

Believe it or not, our streak may not stop there – the latest projections indicate that Evansville will reach 90° on Friday. If we hit 90° on our 9th straight day, it’ll be the first time we do so in 8 years! Though I will say, it’s unlikely that we’ll snap 2012’s streak of 90° temperatures:
13 Days: July 16th – July 28th, 2012
Thank goodness! While temperatures will remain relatively toasty through the remainder of the extended forecast, we’ll likely dip below that 90° mark come Saturday and stay there into the beginning of next week. In fact, it looks like a cold front could swing through Sunday night, ushering drier Canadian air into the Tri-State just in time for the beginning of the next work week!
Try to stay cool.

