We’re Going Streaking, Meteorologically Speaking

Today marked our sixth straight day of 90° temperatures across the Tri-State; we reached 93° with heat indices near the triple digits throughout the afternoon. It’s looks as though tomorrow may be even more brutal. After dipping to 73° early Wednesday, temperatures will quickly soar back into the mid to low 90s by 3PM or 4PM Wednesday, but could feel as hot as 102° at times tomorrow! So, why are we so darn hot? A complex of higher pressure camped out over the Midwest has maintained the status quo of late, keeping any organized weather system capable of supplying change away from the Tri-State.

Unfortunately it looks as though that core of high pressure, as weak as it will be, will continue to do its job though the remainder of the work week. As a result, both temperatures and humidity will continue to remain quite oppressive over the coming days. Current model data shows that we’ll reach 93° Wednesday and 92° on Thursday, potentially our seventh and eighth straight days of 90° temperatures. It’s been years since Evansville saw streaks of 90° temperatures like this:

6 Days: September 27th – October 2nd, 2019

7 Days: August 31st – September 6th, 2018

8 Days: September 1st – September 8th, 2015