Those Going to IMS Should Be Aware of Weather

If you’re heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, be prepared. It could be a wet and possibly even a stormy day out at the track.

IMS officials say if lightning appears within about eight miles of the track, the grandstands have to be cleared, but shelter space is limited.

That’s why IMS president Doug Boles wants all fans to have a plan.

“That’s the biggest thing is how can we make sure customers, through the whole day, know what weather is coming and where it is so they can make a decision that’s best for your situation,” said Boles.

Boles says IMS will put up information on the big board and on social media in the event of severe weather. However, he says it’s always best to prepare yourself in case something happens.

