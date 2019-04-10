GoFundMe Page Set Up for Victims of Kayak Incident

April 10th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

A celebration of life is underway in Evansville for the father and daughter tragically killed in a kayak accident. Joshua Varner and his 4-year old daughter Vivian Varner died last week when their kayak capsized in Warrick County.

The pair was reported missing after they failed to return from a trip to the “Bluegrass Fish & Wildlife Area”. Officials say it took a few hours to locate both missing people.

A GoFundMe account has been made to help raise money for Josh’s wife. Anyone wanting to donate to the Varner family can click here.

