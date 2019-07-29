“In God We Trust” Sign Mandatory in Kentucky Public Elementary and Middle Schools

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed House Bill 46 into law and now every elementary, and secondary school in the Blue Grass State is preparing to place the words, “In God We Trust,” in their schools.

“It’s a law that doesn’t directly impact the public in general so I don’t think it’s vastly known that that is a piece of legislation and it’s having impact as we start this school year,” says Hancock County School System Superintendent Kyle Estes.

The Bill passed through the Kentucky General Assembly in March.

The national phrase is on money and will now will have to be placed in a prominent location such as near entrances, libraries, or cafeterias.

“We are working with our principals to make sure we make decisions about what’s the best location that will remain permanent so it doesn’t get tore down or removed accidentally, and to make sure we have it there for the future,” says Estes.

Hancock County schools are making sure they are in compliance with the law. The Bill allows the schools to choose how the phrase will be displayed.

“We’ll probably look at some type of color scheme for that, but that is yet to be determined,” says Estes.

Its message will be clear to anyone who steps foot into a public elementary, or middle school.

“I think hope is a very valuable thing and when students come to our school we’re hopeful that that is what they are going to experience regardless and if that adds to this feeling then that is a great bonus,” says Estes.

“We’ll be ready to move forward and that will be on display on each of our entryways.”

Some organizations are concerned about the separation of church and State within public schools.

“I’m not anticipating any local push back, but I’m sure we live in a polarized world so there will be some people that take exception to that in general across the Commonwealth,” says Estes.

Kentucky joins about a half-dozen states that have passed “In God We Trust” bills this year.

The American Civil Liberties Union reportedly opposes the Bill saying the motto “has the appearance of endorsing religion.”

They are asking students or parents who have concerns to contact them.

