“In God We Trust” Required in Hoosier Schools Under Proposed Measure

The phrase “In God We Trust” soon could be displayed on the walls of every public school and library in Indiana under legislation being considered by the Statehouse.

Senate Bill 131 mandates that all public and charter schools display “a durable poster or frame” in each classroom and library with the United States’ motto, “In God We Trust”. There would also be size requirements. The poster or photo would have to be at least 11 inches tall and 17 inches wide.

Senator Dennis Kruse, the sponsor of the bill, believes Hoosier students should be aware “In God We Trust” is the motto of the United States.

Many opponents argue there should be a separation of church and state, but Kruse disagrees, believing the motto has nothing to do with churches.

According to Fox-affiliate Fox 59, the bill will go before a committee Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

