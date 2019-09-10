Glass Shop to Be Sold

The Boyd Group Inc. (the “Boyd Group”) today announced the acquisition of a multi-store operation consisting of four collision repair centers: three in Indiana, one in Kentucky. These locations previously operated as Lefler Collision & Glass, originating in the 1950s, with the most recent opening in 2015.

Two of the repair centers are located in Evansville, Indiana, along with one each in Newburgh, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky. Evansville is the third most populated city in Indiana with 900,000 people residing in the region.

“These acquisitions bolster our brand in this area and help bridge the gap between our locations in Louisville and Nashville,” said Tim O’Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. “We are eager to deliver the high-quality service that these customers and our insurance partners have come to expect in this area.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

