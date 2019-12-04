Giving Tuesday: Kentucky Wesleyan College Raises Over $200,000

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Kentucky Wesleyan College received $211,999 in charitable gifts marking the most successful single day of giving in school history.

According to KWC, the total was a 35 percent increase over last year, bringing the five-year donated total to $816,400 on Giving Tuesday.

The fifth annual Wesleyan Way Day of Service on Monday resulted in a record 456 hours being dedicated to the community by Wesleyan students, employees and alumni.

The Giving Tuesday total included 291 gifts from donors in 23 states and 51 gifts of $1,000 or more.

The 2020 Wesleyan Way Day of Service and Giving Tuesday will take place on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, respectively.

To take advantage of 2019 tax benefits, year-end contributions to the school’s Wesleyan Scholarship Fund can be made here or by calling (270) 852-3142.

