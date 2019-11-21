Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive Set for Monday, Nov. 25

The holidays are a time for celebration for many families, but it’s also one of the hardest times of the year for the American Red Cross.

Blood donations tend to drop off during the holiday season, but the need is still there, and one local family knows how desperate that need can be.

In 2016, Jason and Ashley Byers were getting ready to welcome their second daughter into the world. But after the baby arrived, excitement soon turned into fear for the couple, when Ashley began suffering severe complications.

She went in for an emergency C-section and started hemorrhaging, and the bleeding wouldn’t stop.

Thanks to generous blood donors right here in our community, Ashley survived and she’s now on a mission to encourage more people to give blood and give life.

“Her doctor came in and told her hey you’re bleeding more than we would like we can’t get it to stop and we’re going to do an emergency hysterectomy,” said her husband, Jason.

But the problem only got worse as Ashley started suffering from internal bleeding.

“She actually had bled out so much that they lost a pulse,” Jason said.

Ashley was transferred from Deaconess Women’s Hospital to the intensive care unit, where she would spend the next 9 days.

“They started giving her mass transfusions. They had, once they got her to ICU, they had a pretty large team of doctors and nurses working on her and actually had a double transfusion going for her,” Jason said.

“I ended up getting 121 blood products after I delivered her,” Ashley said.

The average adult has 10 to 12 units of blood in their body, so Ashley’s blood supply was basically replaced 10 to 12 times over.

“At the time it was the most blood products they had given a patient and they had survived,” Ashley said.

“Once that happened to her, you don’t realize how much or how quickly blood stock can be wiped out,” Jason said. “That was the big thing with her, especially platelets, seemed to deplete quicker. That’s what they were having to go out and find.”

Jason helped the Red Cross organize a blood drive while Ashley was still in the hospital. Hundreds of people, some friends, some strangers, showed up to give back.

Even though what happened to Ashley may be rare, the need for blood, platelets and plasma is not.

“The give thanks give life blood drive. Here we’ve got a very good example of why it is important. They’re giving thanks because they have their mother, their wife, everyone here, and it is. It’s one of the most simple gifts to give and one of the most meaningful,” said Karen Robertson of the American Red Cross.

The Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive is set for Monday, November 25th at the American Red Cross office on Stockwell Rd. in Evansville.

Donors can stop by anytime between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

