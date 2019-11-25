Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive Monday Nov. 25

44News is teaming up with the American Red Cross Monday, November 25 for the Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive. Donors can stop by anytime Monday until 7 p.m.

Your donations will help people right here in the Tri-State, like the Byers’ family.

Click here to read their story:

Tri-State Mom Saved by Blood Donors

Donors are invited to enjoy lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse, dinner which is provided by Olive Garden and dessert courtesy of The Pie Pan.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can do so by calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visiting Red Cross Online and using Sponsor Code: Give Thanks.

Comments

comments