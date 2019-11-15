Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana Expanding in the Tri-State

Girls on the Run is a national non-profit that works to promote confidence and healthy living in our young women.

The program has been severing the Dubois County area for five years and will start its first season in Vanderburgh County in February.

It is a 10-week program in the spring that includes lessons on competence, confidence, caring, character, connection, and contribution for girls in 3rd to 5th grade.

Each season ends with a celebratory 3-mile run that is part of the largest 5k series in the United States.

The program is looking for volunteer coaches who lead the lessons and donations for program funding.

The Vanderburgh program will start with Hebron and Scott Elementary Schools.

For more information on how to get involved visit Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana.

