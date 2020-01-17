Girls on the Run Registration Available in Vanderburgh County

The national program Girls on the Run is starting their first season in Vanderburgh County.

The after-school program is for young girls in 3rd through 5th grade.

Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana will host their first sessions this spring at Hebron Elementary and Scott Elementary schools.

Registration is now open through Monday, January 20th.

The ten-week program encourages personal development, team building, and connection to the community.

The program fee for the Spring 2020 season is income-based and ranges from $15-$125. scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. The fee includes registration for the end-of-season 5k event, a shirt, a water bottle, and a healthy snack at each session.

Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana has been operating in Dubois County for five seasons and are currently accepting applications for that program.

To sign up for a program in either county visit Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana’s website.

They are also looking for volunteers.





