Girl Scouts Sharing Cookies, Books, and So Much More During Pandemic

“During any kind of challenging circumstance Girl Scouts shine brightest,” said Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana CEO Aimee Stachura.

For more than a century young women have been finding unique ways to change their community through the Girl Scouts.

COVID-19 may be reaching every corner of our community, but so are the girls in green.

“I’ve just been encouraged by Girl Scouts continuing to be Girl Scouts. That is what we do, we make the world a better place,” continued Stachura.

From mask-making to providing free helmets for kids in the neighborhood, Tri-State Girl Scouts are filling the needs they see around them.

“Hi everyone! Thank you for all the book donations,” says 11-year-old Jamyah Johnson in a Facebook video.

The young scout is working on earning her Bronze Award, the highest achievement for junior members. She is collecting and sending out books to other students.

“My mom bought me a few books to keep me busy. Then I thought about all the other kids since the libraries are closed, might not have books to read,” explained Johnson, when asked how she came up with her project idea.

Through social media and word of mouth, Jamyah is shipping inspiring stories to children across the Tri-State.

“Helping children who wouldn’t normally have access to books in grades K-5,” expanded Jamyah’s mother, Danyelle Granger. “All of the books Jamyah is sending out feature children of color as the leading characters and are authored by African–American authors and illustrators.”

If you would like to donate a book or know a student who would enjoy a book from Jamyah, email Danyelle Granger at dygranger@yahoo.com.

Outside of the many individual projects members are working on, Girl Scouts are also sharing their famous cookies with health care workers putting in long hours during this crisis.

By extending their annual Cookie Share program, Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana have already been able to deliver 10 cases of delicious cookies to the Deaconess Women’s Hospital.

“I think they were just so shocked, surprised, and thankful. Anytime you see Girl Scout Cookies, it makes you smile; that is just what they do,” said Stachura.

If you would like to donate and help the Girl Scouts deliver more cookies to Tri-State health care workers, you can find a link on their Facebook page.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana are also offering a variety of activities for girls to complete during the Stay At Home orders. Stachura says you don’t have to be a member to take advantage of the content they are providing during this pandemic.

