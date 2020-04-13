Girl Scouts Offers New Online Program to Keep Girls Involved

Girls Scouts of Southwest Indiana has launched a new online platform to keep girls engaged during this time of social distancing and self-isolation.

The platform is called Girl Scouts at Home and it encourages girls to enjoy a variety of activities that cover STEM, entrepreneurship, life skills, and the outdoors.

The platform also provides science and coding exercises. More program-based options will be added in the coming weeks, allowing girls to earn badges and connect online for troop meetings and projects.

“Even though our in-person programming has been put on hold, we want girls to know Girl Scouting doesn’t have to stop. We know that now more than ever girls need the support and programming Girl Scouts offers as a distraction from the stress and anxiety they may be feeling,” said Aimee Stachura, Chief Executive Office at GSSI. “We also want emphasize that girls do not have to be a registered Girl Scout to take advantage of these programs. We are

here for all girls.”

GSSI has also launched “Share Some Girl Scout Cookie Goodness” as a way to safely order cookies for donation to first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines of the Covid19 pandemic.

