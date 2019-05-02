Girl Battling Heart Defects Gets Dream Backyard

Granted is a non-profit group making wishes come true for local children with terminal of life-threatening illnesses.

On Thursday they granted a wish for a little girl battling heart defects who just wanted to play outside. It was a special moment that means so much to Layla Hohimer and her family.

It was a special day for little Layla Hohimer. Thanks to Granted, her wish for a backyard fit for a princess came true.

Like many four-year-old little girls, Layla likes princesses, her dog Sky and…

“I like to play outside,” she proclaimed.

Layla is so full of love and joy, but she only has half a heart. And it’s failing.

“She has five heart defects [and] four of them are critical, and she has a really complex anatomy,” said Layla’s mother LeeAnne Hohimer.

Layla had her first open heart surgery when she was just 15 months old.

“What’s really complicated about it – is there’s no other children like her,” said Washburn. “There’s nothing to go by so it’s scary, but it’s also really hopeful.”

As much as Layla would love to go to the park and play with other kids, her immune system cannot support it. So, Granted brought the park to her.

“We decided to give Layla a place of her own, her happy place,” said Susan Washburn, executive director of Granted.

That happy place is decked out with two place sets and a trampoline. But there were two final surprises to make her wish complete starting with a pink princess carriage.

“Excuse me,” says the happy princess.

She also received a gift card for a swimming pool.

Everyday I’ll be in the water,” Layla proclaims. “I’ll splash, splash, splash, splash.”

If you ask her how excited she is, she’ll say this much … “a lot”

“She was so excited,” said her mother. “She couldn’t catch her breath. She was laughing so hard and she has played on it every day that it’s been pretty enough for her to play outside.”

The smiles make all the hard work worth it for Washburn.

“To hear this little girl giggle is such a blessing,” Washburn noted.

Now, thanks to Granted, princess Layla’s backyard has a true happily ever after.

“They’re helping us make her quality of life, even though we don’t know how long it will be, the best quality of life she could have,” said her mother.

Each wish costs about $5,500, so community support is crucial for Grant to make these wishes possible.

If you want to help grant more wishes for local kids battling terminal or life threatening illnesses, CLICK HERE.

