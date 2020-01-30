“Gifting for Women” Facebook Group Goes Viral

It’s being considered a new way for women to empower one another.

“Being kind to someone can just really work wonders,” says Cori McIntyre, Group creator.

Mother and daughter Holly and Cori McIntyre say they make a good team.

A little more than a week ago, they decided together to create a gifting group.

“I said man that’s awesome I’d like to do that,” says Holly McIntyre, group creator. “She said let’s do this and I was like okay let’s do it so we just started the group.”

The group, “Gifting for Women.” was made to bring women together through the act of giving.

“The whole heart of it is to give without having to receive.”

For the mother and daughter duo, their next steps were to get women they knew involved.

“Mom was like ‘how are we going to get people?’ and I was like ‘let’s just invite our friends.”

What started as a small following quickly grew. Within hours, hundreds of women had joined, and within a week, thousands of women were a part of the group with the page going viral.

“Who would’ve thought you would do something so inspiring and reach so many women and in their homes, brighten their days,” says McIntyre.

Women joining from the Tri-State, to across the country, even women from around the globe.

The guidelines for the group are quite simple. Each member creates an Amazon Wishlist and shares their link with the group.

The women can find commonalities with each other through their passions and life events from pregnancy loss to battling cancer.

“Empowering one another, and giving wise advice, and just knowledge about life,” says McIntyre.

“Some people say that they broke down in tears just seeing that people care enough to give them something.”

The gift-giving group goes beyond the money spent, but rather women lifting each other up.

“You are not in life alone, get together, and do life together,” says McIntyre.

If you’re a woman interested in getting involved, all you have to do is join the group on Facebook.

