Gibson Southern High School Dismisses Early Due to Water Main Break

Gibson Southern High School will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. Thursday due to a water main break.

44News is told someone was cleaning out a ditch and busted a water line. The water main break affected the school and two homes.

Once the water line is back up and running, a boil advisory will be ordered for those affected.

Officials say water fountains will be covered with plastic bags and will be replaced with water bottles.

44News is told GSHS will be back in session Friday.

Comments

comments