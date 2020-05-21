CoronavirusGibson CountyIndiana
Gibson County Resident Test Positive for COVID-19; New Death Reported
Gibson County reported Thursday that a resident in their 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.
This new case brings the county’s case total to 12, with eight people recovered to date.
The health department also reported a new death.
Not a lot of information about the individual was released but GCHD says the individual had a history of COVID-19.
A contact investigation is underway, the health department said.
