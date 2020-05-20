Gibson County Reports Two New Cases of COVID-19

The Gibson County Health Department on Wednesday reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 11. The patients involve two residents, one in their 90s and one in their 40s.

The health department says they are conducting investigations and notifying contacts.

Previously, a case reported as a Gibson County resident was not correct as the individual didn’t live in the area.

So far, eight people have recovered from the virus, according to the health department.

