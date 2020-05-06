Gibson County Parole Officer Arrested for Burglary, Official Misconduct

A parole officer from Gibson County is being held on a $10,000 bond after being arrested by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) and the Indiana Department of Correction (DoC) on multiple charges for a burglary that took place in Evansville.

On Thursday, April 30, VCSO developed information indicating that Indiana State Parole Officer Michael S. Dodge planned and assisted in a burglary that occurred in December of 2019.

VCSO says evidence was obtained, showing Dodge did, in fact, participate in the burglary of a residence in the Lamasco area of Evansville.

During the time the burglary occurred, Dodge was armed and had been working in an “off-duty” capacity as a law enforcement officer.

Investigators with VCSO and Indiana DoC arranged for Dodge to meet them at the Sheriff’s Operations Center on Tuesday, claiming they’d be planning for a high-risk warrant service.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dodge was placed under arrest and disarmed.

“Anytime there’s an allegation of criminal action involving a member of the Department of Correction we assign our own investigative personnel to work directly with our local law enforcement partners”, said James Basinger, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the IDOC. “This joint agency cooperation helps ensure a thorough investigation to identify those who violate the public trust and hold them accountable for their alleged criminal acts.”

VCSO says that during an interview, Dodge admitted to his involvement in the burglary and cooperated with investigators.

Dodge was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Indiana DoC confirmed that Dodge had been employed as a parole officer since June of 2016 and will be suspended without pay, pending termination of his employment.

Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, “I would like to thank the Department of Correction for their assistance with this investigation. Our two agencies have always worked extremely well together, and that will continue. Thankfully misconduct such as this is rare. The public should have confidence that local and state law enforcement agencies will always hold their personnel accountable.”

ARRESTED: Michael S. Dodge of Fort Branch, Indiana

Burglary as a Level 4 Felony

Official Misconduct as a Level 6 Felony

Attempted Obstruction of Justice as a Level 6 Felony

Theft as a Level 6 Felony

Presumption of Innocence Notice: The fact that a person has been arrested or charged with a crime is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

