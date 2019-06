A Gibson County man has been sentenced for killing and burning his ex-girlfriend’s two dogs in September 2018. Jordan Hunt, 27, was sentenced to two and a half years for breaking into his ex’s home in Pike County and stealing her dogs.

Police say when both dogs were located, they had been shot and burned to death.

He was found guilty of domestic violence and animal cruelty.

———————-

