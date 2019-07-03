Gibson County Man Receives Sentencing in Death of 3 Month Old Infant

A Gibson County father who pleaded guilty to neglect that led to the death of his three-month-old son has received his sentencing.

Kwin Boes, 23, was officially sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday morning. Boes will serve 19 years in prison and six years on work release with his first year on electronic monitoring. Boes is also ordered to pay Parker’s funeral expenses.

Boes could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

During closing arguments, the defense argued Boes already admitted guilt accepting full responsibility for what happened and that should be taken into consideration because that gives the family closure. The defense also argued Boes would suffer financial hardships by being in prison.

As Boes was being escorted out of the courtroom, he has punched in the face by Parker’s uncle, Jamie Hartley.

Hartley was arrested following the attack.

——————————-

Previous story:

Gibson County Man to Learn Sentencing on Wednesday

