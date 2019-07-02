Gibson County Man to Learn Sentencing on Wednesday

A Gibson County father who pleaded guilty to killing his three-month-old son Parker will soon learn his fate.

Kwim Boes will be sentenced Wednesday morning in Gibson County. He reached a charge bargain with the prosecutor back in early June where he pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in death.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the more serious charges were dismissed. The new charge carries a recommended sentence of 17 1/2 years in prison, although the sentence can be up to 30 years.

Both were dropped as part of the bargain.

44News will continue to follow this story on air and on-line on Wednesday.

