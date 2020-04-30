Gibson County Man Arrested for DUI After Improper Trailer Safety Causes Crash

On Wednesday around 1:00 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a crash on SR 57 north of SR 64 in Oakland City that resulted in the arrest of a Gibson County man for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and for possession of meth.

Maklaine Conner, 23, of Petersburg, Indiana, was driving her 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on SR 57 when she saw a detached trailer traveling south.

According to ISP, the trailer crossed the center line into Conner’s path, hitting Connor’s vehicle and causing it to go airborne and roll over onto the SR 57 guardrail. Connor was checked by EMS but refused medical attention at the scene.

The driver of the truck that the trailer had detached from was identified as Jarrod Bruce, 47, of Oakland City.

Bruce was traveling south on SR 57 in his 2002 Toyota when his trailer detached from his truck. It was determined the trailer’s safety chains were not being used.

Troopers noticed Bruce was displaying signs of impairment at the scene and he failed field sobriety tests.

When troopers searched his vehicle they found a clear glass smoking device and two baggies containing methamphetamine. Further investigation at Gibson General Hospital in Princeton revealed he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Bruce was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charged – Jarrod L. Bruce, 47, Oakland City, Indiana

Possession of Meth, Class 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Jordan Lee, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Sergeant Kylen Compton, Senior Trooper John Davis, and Trooper Hunter Manning.

Assisting Agencies: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland City Police

Comments

comments